Get out some paper and a pen or pencil. Or, if you’re digitally inclined, get out your laptop, tablet or reMarkable writing tablet.
As you prepare for this Thanksgiving, which likely will be a busy time with food preparation, getting the house ready for family and friends and even wrapping up the work week, we want you to take some time to assess your lives and jot a list of all you are thankful for.
For some of you, this part will be difficult, but we want you to completely avoid including anything political on that list. That’s right. Nothing about the election results, nothing about political leadership changes and such. That’s too toxic.
Let this list be truly reflective of your own lives. As you do this, you might find you pause when thinking about that family member whose name you would typically include in your list.
Why the pause? See our admonition above. Nothing political, remember? But you see, these past couple or so years have proven extremely divisive, so much so that friends and family members who used to get along, enjoy vacations together and reminisce over a Thanksgiving meal have ceased communicating. And that is a shame.
So now, reflect on that person or those persons and whether in years past they would have immediately come to mind and their names be written on your list. Why was that? Maybe it’s time to think back to those times and fill that great divide. Reconnect. Be thankful for all you did have and did share and vow now to set aside that which has divided you. Put them back on your list and, more important, let them know.
You just might find they are willing to do the same. And you just might find that this year will indeed be a happy Thanksgiving.