Have you ever attended a town, city or county council meeting? A public school board meeting?
Chances are you have or will at some point, most likely because you read that public body’s meeting notice and an item or two on the agenda piqued your interest or raised a concern.
While you were in attendance, perhaps you noticed that the public body’s elected representatives already had or were handed various sheets or packets of information they would refer to as the various agenda items came up for discussion or vote.
Chances are you could only listen to the discussion and did not have the benefit of having the same packet or sheet of information in front of you. It’s a bit like being in church and only the choir having the song sheet or hymnal, isn’t it?
But hey, that’s just how these things work, right? Wrong.
That might well be how many meetings operate, but that doesn’t mean they are operating correctly. You are entitled to have in hand the same information those elected officials have before them. You should ask for a copy, but don’t be surprised if you wind up having to wait, especially if the sheets and packets of information before them is in an electronic format. Sure, that saves paper, but it also keeps public information out of the public’s view. Temporarily, at any rate.
While it’s possible a clerk or even one of the elected officials could transmit a copy of the electronic document to your smartphone or other device, you might have to make a return trip the next day to get a paper copy of what you requested. Nonetheless, it should be made available within a reasonable timeframe.
Who says? The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act does in Section 30-4-40:
(D) The following records of a public body must be made available for public inspection and copying during the hours of operations of the public body, unless the record is exempt pursuant to Section 30-4-40 or other state or federal laws, without the requestor being required to make a written request to inspect or copy the records when the requestor appears in person:
(1) minutes of the meetings of the public body for the preceding six months;
(2) all reports identified in Section 30-4-50(A)(8) for at least the fourteen-day period before the current day;
(3) documents identifying persons confined in a jail, detention center, or prison for the preceding three months; and
(4) all documents produced by the public body or its agent that were distributed to or reviewed by a member of the public body during a public meeting for the preceding six-month period.
(E) A public body that places the records in a form that is both convenient and practical for use on a publicly available internet website is deemed to be in compliance with the provisions of subsection (D), provided that the public body also shall produce documents pursuant to this section upon request.
In short, ask and ye shall — ye better — receive. And if you don’t, please let us know, let other readers know. Let the sun shine brightly on the public’s business, your business.