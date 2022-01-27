President Biden isn’t the first president to curse or call reporters names that imply their family’s ancestry has gone to the dogs.
One might think Biden’s previous experience with a hot mic would be sufficient to keep him in check. You might recall that was when he was Barack Obama’s vice president, in 2010. “This is a big f’ing deal,” the veep said to the president ahead of Obama signing his health care bill. A hot mic at the lectern picked it up.
Clearly, that moment was not seared in Biden’s memory as he let his anger get the best of him during a Monday press conference in which he called Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a ...” — well, you know the word and you know about the quote by now.
The use of crude language by the occupant of the Oval Office is hardly new, nor is it a proclivity belonging to one party over or even more than the other.
This particular occasion, however, will — pardon the pun — dog Biden for a while, perhaps even more than former President Trump’s — er — catty remark dogged him. And to be fair, Trump’s recorded remark was spoken well before he became president.
What used to be safely uttered behind closed doors is no more. What was never or rarely caught by high-tech recording devices is no more. Nowadays, nearly everything elected officials say or do is captured as a part of their permanent legacy. And it can come back to haunt them. Quickly.
The press conference was Monday. On Tuesday, all one had to do was Google search the incident and subsequently learn the reason it will haunt the president is because of something he told his staff not long after taking office.
“I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect or talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot — on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts,” he said. “Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity.”
Likely someone pointed that out to the president. Wonder if he reacted with “Well, I’ll be a son of a ...”
Of course, this is less likely to dog Biden as much as some other issues he’s facing, such as his tanking popularity numbers, Putin on the border of Ukraine, inflation ...