Political stunts and grandstanding are nothing new.
South Carolinians might remember, for example, when former Gov. Mark Sanford in 2004 brought two little pigs to the Statehouse to protest what he labeled as pork spending by lawmakers.
But those were pigs, not people.
Three governors — Greg Abbott of Texas, Doug Ducey of Arizona and Ron DeSantis of Florida — have upped the ante when it comes to political stunts by busing immigrants to Washington, D.C.
Sending busloads of humans to D.C. and even dropping them off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home is how these governors are protesting the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
Rest assured the governors have plenty of supporters who see busing immigrants to D.C. as a fantastic political statement, a political coup, if you will.
But then, the governors and their supporters only view those who were bused as illegal immigrants. They don’t view them as human beings whose lives and well-being matter. No, they are but pawns on a chess board. Expendable, even.
Now, if these human beings were bused across state lines against their will, is it possible they are victims of a federal kidnapping crime?
Here’s a question raised by one of our subscribers and one we would like Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham and Rep. Jeff Duncan to get an answer to: Isn’t knowingly transporting illegal immigrants within the U.S. a federal offense?
The reader found the following within the Immigration and Nationality Act (I.N.A.), at Section 274(a)(1)(A)(ii).
In order to convict someone under this section of the law, the prosecutors would need to show that:
— The defendant transported or attempted to transport a noncitizen within the U.S.
— The noncitizen was in the U.S. in violation of U.S. law (as would be the case with any undocumented person).
— The defendant was aware that the noncitizen was in the U.S. unlawfully and acted in reckless disregard of this fact.
— The defendant acted willfully in furtherance of the noncitizen’s legal violation.
If this accurately reflects what the governors did, and paid for with taxpayer dollars, are they not guilty of a federal crime? What say ye, senators and congressman?
Are you willing to look into this? If the governors are guilty of a federal crime, will you demand they be charged?
Or will Scott and Duncan be in lock step with Graham by applauding how the governors used people as political pawns with zero regard for them as human beings?
The irony is not lost on us either. Lauding these actions stands in great contrast to your position on the sanctity of life. But only if you first acknowledge that immigrants are indeed human beings.
Perhaps those who would orchestrate or condone such actions would do well to remember the Parable of the Sheep and the Goats (Matthew 25:31-46):
“When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, he will sit on his glorious throne. All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on his right and the goats on his left.
“Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’
“Then the righteous will answer him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’
“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’
“Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels. For I was hungry and you gave me nothing to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me nothing to drink, I was a stranger and you did not invite me in, I needed clothes and you did not clothe me, I was sick and in prison and you did not look after me.’
“They also will answer, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’
“He will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’
“Then they will go away to eternal punishment, but the righteous to eternal life.”