All this back and forth on face masks and whether to mandate they be worn in schools got us to thinking again.
Down in the great Sunshine State of Florida, for example, Gov. Ron DeSantis has maintained the same position our own governor, Henry McMaster, has held firm to, which is that public schools can not and should not mandate that children wear face masks as a means of preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus — that, even as the more aggressive delta variant takes hold of the nation.
One or more Florida school superintendents is applying common sense, compassion, health care and principle over the governor’s wishes. Despite the governor’s threat to withhold their salaries, they are going to require the wearing of masks in their schools.
Anyway, as we said, this got us to thinking.
If the people who, because they did not accept the outcome of the presidential election, stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are considered patriots, then maybe school leaders who go against any governor or against a budget proviso written to prevent mask mandates in public schools are also patriots and should act accordingly.
That’s the American way, right?
Support our republic, support our democratic process of electing our leaders, support the blue lives. Do so, that is, unless and until you lose. Then it’s OK to kill Capitol police, destroy public property and hunt down with the intent to kill those who stand in your way of reinstating a duly unelected president.
Yeah, all this got us to thinking that the precedent has been set and maybe it’s time for a little less violent revolution than was witnessed in D.C. on Jan. 6. After all, mask mandates are about saving lives, not ending them.