It has occurred to us that — thanks in great part to some feedback — that we might be preaching to the choir, as the saying goes, when sharing our thoughts on the important role newspapers have in serving their communities.
Forgive us as we took some time this week — National Newspaper Week — in an attempt to drive home a message that, quite frankly, the vast majority of you reading this page and this editorial already know.
This is not about us, per se, but about newspapers in general. And yes, while we agree the large metro papers, such as the Washington Post and New York Times, serve a vital role, it is smaller community newspapers that are key to keeping residents informed and shedding light on misdeeds, on how tax dollars are spent, on what policies their schools are adopting on ... well, you get the idea.
A term that has surfaced in recent years speaks to the disappearance of those smaller newspapers, both weeklies and dailies, that have long been the primary source of a community’s information. And not just information, but trusted information gathered by teams of professional journalists.
The term is “news deserts,” which is what those communities have become. They are not served by large TV stations or radio stations that have even a single news reporter who attends meetings and digs for information. While the communities have elected and appointed officials, they lack journalists who then help hold them accountable.
And so we thank those of you who already get that, who don’t need a special week set aside to remind you that a community newspaper matters and has relevance in your life. We will, however, ask that you share this message with those you know who might think otherwise.
Maybe they think Facebook and Twitter are all they need. Or they rely on spotty coverage from regional TV stations. Or worse, they rely only on national news broadcasts that are void of any community news.
Perhaps share your copy of the newspaper with that person or those persons and explain why the paper is as important a part of your day as that first cup of coffee or that daily run.
We appreciate you, and we’ll see you again tomorrow.