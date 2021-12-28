“Here we go again. Another South Carolina sheriff, another indictment and removal from office.”
That was the first paragraph of our editorial in April of 2019 following the indictment of former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone on a raft of charges, including two felonies, embezzlement and misconduct in office.
“This trend of abuse of power, sadly, has been rampant in the Palmetto State where nearly one-fourth of the sheriffs have been found guilty of breaking the laws they are supposed to uphold. As noted this past month in this space, Charleston’s Post & Courier released the results of a five-monthlong investigation into the sheriff’s offices across the state, an investigation that, as we said, should give cause for concern about the structure we have in place that allows such abuse of power.”
The above paragraph also was in the editorial two and a half years ago, and what has been done since then? Nothing. Other than yet another sheriff being indicted the middle of this month. This time, it was Marlboro County’s Charles Lemon, along with a deputy, who each face one count of misconduct in office and one count of assault and battery of an aggravated nature.
As we wrote in 2019, short of indictments — when wrongdoing is actually discovered and reported — there’s not much that can be done. And while it seems logical that voters could oust corruption at the polls, voters don’t always have great recall and certainly might not be aware of any misdoings, real or perceived.
But since April 2019, lawmakers have found more important business to tend to, such as the design and color of our state’s flag.
“It’s time to revisit how sheriffs get into and remain in an office where they can control vast amounts of money and wield power over subordinates and inmates alike, all while remaining unaccountable to anyone but the voters,” we wrote in 2019.
Logical. Rational. But reaching only deaf ears, it seems, as nothing has changed and change does not appear to be on the Legislature’s radar.
We wrote:
“Municipal police chiefs are not elected to their offices. They serve at the pleasure of the city and town councils who are elected by the voters. They and their budgets are under council scrutiny.
“Enough evidence points to a need to establish the same type of system among our state’s sheriffs departments by making them accountable to county councils and county treasurers. While such a move would not necessarily bring an end to corruption, it would likely circumvent many such attempts and create a better path toward true accountability and remediation.”
If state lawmakers don’t see corruption among our state’s top law officers as a problem worth addressing, we know we’re not a lone voice in the wilderness on the topic.
The Post and Courier of Charleston also weighed in on the topic — again — in a recent editorial.
They wrote:
“The Legislature can remove some of the temptation to cross the line by requiring routine outside audits of all sheriff expenditures, requiring sheriffs to follow state procurement regulations, giving county officials clearer authority to deny sheriffs’ office expenditures and requiring sheriffs to post details about all their spending online. And it wouldn’t hurt to at least have a debate about giving county councils the authority to remove abusive sheriffs or even make sheriffs appointed positions, like police chiefs. Yes, that’s a drastic change, but having 16 of the state’s 46 sheriffs accused of violating the law in a decade is pretty drastic too.”
We’d like more than an “amen” on that. We’d like to see some rise to action in Columbia. This session.