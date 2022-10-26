Drew Simpson came to a logical decision and makes a valid point.
Simpson was the lone dissenting vote Monday when Abbeville County Council voted to give each member a $1,000 annual pay bump. His reasoning: Pay increases should be part of the budget process.
Granted, in the general scheme of things $6,000 probably isn’t too hard to find in the county’s coffers and the raises don’t take effect until Jan. 1, but that’s not really the main issue here.
While no one should begrudge council members a fair stipend for their service — and at less than 10 grand per year per member of council, that’s about what the pay is, a stipend — the optics of giving itself a pay bump outside the budgeting process might not set well with the voting public who might see it as an example of playing loosely with taxpayer dollars. And, as we noted when the pay hike first came up for discussion, now might not be the time when taxpayers are dealing with inflation in their own budgets.
Also at issue is the whole process that led up to Monday’s vote. The need for a pay bump seemed to simply bubble up with little significant discussion, which eventually led to council setting up a special called meeting for Monday.
If anyone else found this to possibly be unnecessary, we’re with you. A special-called meeting to discuss, say, an emergency item makes sense. Or to discuss the full budget during numbers crunching days before the budget must be approved. Or — well, you get the idea.
Here again, optics matter, and it would appear that members of council were more interested in hastily tossing a meeting onto the calendar for a pay raise vote and one other item of business in the hopes that few people would show up to the meeting.
After all, even though there was sufficient notice given about the meeting, it’s likely a safe bet that calling a meeting on an off-meeting day would work in their favor. And if the Abbeville Press & Banner received the fax meeting notification about the same time we did — 11:34 Wednesday, Oct. 19 — it was too late for publication in its paper.
Additionally, there’s the matter of when the meeting took place. How many of Abbeville County’s working taxpayers could switch gears, if they even knew about it, to attend a 4 p.m. Monday meeting?
Elected officials take plenty of heat, sometimes deserved and other times not so deserved. Sometimes, however, they bring criticism on themselves because they don’t fully consider the optics. This is one of those times.