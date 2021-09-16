Our fellow journalists up the road at the Greenville News published the following late Tuesday:
“The South Carolina Children’s Hospital Collaborative reported Tuesday that three children are on life support due to COVID-19. The children are relying on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to help their hearts and lungs function, according to the collaborative.
“With this method of treatment, commonly referred to as ECMO, blood is pumped outside the body to a heart-lung machine that removes carbon dioxide and sends oxygen-filled blood back to tissues in the body, according to The Mayo Clinic. Blood flows from the right side of the heart to the membrane oxygenator in the heart-lung machine, then is rewarmed and sent back to the body.
“The method is used to bypass the heart and lungs as part of an effort to allow those organs to rest and heal, according to The Mayo Clinic.
“’It’s essentially breathing for you,’ said Maggie Cash, the executive director of the children’s hospital collaborative. ‘These are the most critically ill children. They need more than a ventilator.’
“The state now has 19 children needing critical care because of COVID-19, according to the collaborative, which represents South Carolina’s four children’s hospitals. The 19 children in critical condition includes four more than were reported just one day earlier. The 19 children requiring critical care because of COVID-19 is the highest number in that situation since the collaborative began its tracking on Aug. 25.”
Meanwhile, with the support of a sufficient number of lawmakers, Gov. Henry McMaster remains steadfast in opposition to allowing public schools to mandate the wearing of face masks, even among students under age 12 who are not yet of age to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. That position runs counter to the governor’s otherwise support for home rule, but no matter.
Additionally, in the days since President Biden issued a vaccination mandate that even trickles down to private businesses that have 100 or more employees, the governor has stood his ground, vowing he would fight to the “gates of hell” to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.
We’d rather he be willing to fight to the gates of hell to keep every South Carolinian healthy and COVID-free. That’s every child and every person no matter their political affiliation, religious beliefs, sexual preference, socioeconomic standing, age or skin color.
Hell or heaven. We’d just like to see people have a better shot at a longer life before they head to the gates of either one.