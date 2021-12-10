Some in the education arena are onto something, something good that should be emulated throughout the Lakelands.
Open houses are normal in our school systems, as are the occasional visits school boards make as a whole or as individuals from time to time.
Perhaps you noticed on Wednesday that key leaders in McCormick County’s community were invited to and participated in a tour of the county’s public schools, led by Jaime Hembree, superintendent. Similar informational tours are conducted by Chambers of Commerce that provide structured programs for current and future leaders in their service areas, but this one was organized and conducted by the superintendent.
It’s a fabulous idea, a means of giving community leaders a first-hand, up-close view of what takes place on school campuses. It bridges what often can be a real or perceived disconnect between the education and public/private arena.
On the same day McCormick County leaders were getting a taste of what goes on in their public schools, teachers from Woodfields Elementary in Greenwood boarded the Wonderbus after school and headed out into the very community they serve. There, they visited with students, parents and guardians, even doling out a few goodies and offering assistance with homework. More important, however, is that they too bridged a real or perceived disconnect, especially with the parents and caregivers of the children they see daily in their classrooms.
No doubt such activities can be difficult logistically, but the payout has to be tremendous for all involved. These types of activities certainly warrant a thumbs up from us, but more than that they warrant repeating and replicating throughout the area.
If anyone harbors thoughts that members of the DAR — Daughters of the American Revolution — are just a bunch of women engaged in simple activities that keep them busy and happy sharing time and friendships, they don’t know Helen Nazzaro and her fellow Mount Ariel DAR chapter members. Nazzaro is the chapter’s regent. She learned about the Wreaths Across America program that lays live wreaths on the graves of veterans during this holiday season.
Her enthusiasm for the program was mirrored by fellow chapter members and a local effort was launched. It not only launched, it took off in full force. With this being its first year, the chapter hoped to get a few hundred wreaths to adorn veterans graves in Greenwood County on Dec. 18. A few hundred has grown to 1,400 that will be laid on graves.
Thumbs up to Helen Nazzaro, Karen Petit and all Mount Ariel chapter members for taking on this worthy project. And a thumbs up and thank-you to all who were quick to respond by paying for the wreaths.