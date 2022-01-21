Did you go all hoarder mode earlier this week as today drew near, taking no gamble on the weather forecast and opting to load up on bread, milk, toilet paper and chocolate? Chocolate? Well, we needed to add something to the list. So yes, chocolate.
If you did, then you get a thumbs down. If, however, you remained sane and disengaged your panic mode, only buying necessary items to carry you through — what? — another day, then you get a thumbs up. Since we don’t know which group you might fit into, we’ll give a sideways thumb.
Seriously, we do understand what our friends to the north do not. If there’s even a remote chance of a quarter-inch of snow, it’s Snowmageddon. We shut down our world, stock up on supplies and retreat to the warmth of our homes. Well, at least until the power goes out. That’s just how we roll. Or, if we’re on the roads and since many of us don’t do well driving in such wintry conditions, guess you could say that’s just how we slide.
Be safe, y’all. Don’t hoard. Instead, be a true Southerner and think of the needs of others. Oh, and if there is a smidgen of ice, slush or snow on the roads, travel slower, leave enough distance between you and the auto in front of you and steer with the direction your auto is sliding. Sure, it’s counterintuitive, but try. Or, better yet, stay off the roads.
Of course, by the time you read this we might be completely in the clear; it’s already looking that way, but we’re running with this anyway. The only sure thing about weather forecasts is that they are ever-changing.
Man, oh man, are we not all about worn out by the pandemic? Seems as if COVID is spreading by leaps and bounds, disrupting everything again. Or still. School games canceled or postponed, e-learning brought back on cycle because so many teachers and staff are out, as well as students.
Please, do your part to mitigate the spread and/or its effects on yourself or others. We don’t have to tell you what that means; by now you should be keenly aware.
Thumbs down to COVID, thumbs up to those doing the right thing.
We’re not going to call anyone out by giving a bus number, but do think it worth noting that a Greenwood County school bus was seen traveling through a school zone Thursday morning in excess of the school zone’s posted speed limit.
Granted, the bus was not wildly over the speed limit and certainly was not traveling faster than some regular motorists have been known to go, but we do think it sends the wrong message to motorists who are supposed to abide by the speed limit in school zones.
Guess that counts as a thumbs down and will serve as a reminder to bus drivers that they too are expected to adhere to the rules of the road.