Thank you and a thumbs up to all the volunteers who regularly hit the trails and the woods surrounding Grace Street Park in a continual effort to keep the area in good shape.
They mulch, they weed, they blow leaves off the trails and more so that residents and visitors alike can enjoy a wonderful park experience. No doubt the Greenwood Parks and Trails Foundation would happily receive more volunteers who can give of their time once a month on a Saturday. If that’s you or your club or group, contact Ann Butler at abutler@lander.edu and she will gladly get you signed up.
Time for a thumbs up to our faithful writers of letters to the editor and guest columns, and a thumbs up to those of you who perhaps write a little more sporadically.
While we do wish more people would share their views on any number of topics, most especially more locally relevant ones, we are glad to hear from those of you who do write. Yes, even when some get a little more personal when it comes to the newspaper’s staff. Some writers have us wondering if they’re going to give us Christmas presents. Perhaps a “Let’s go, IJ” face mask, Jeff?
Got travel plans for next week? Houseguests arriving instead?
If this year is finally the year in which holidays can be celebrated according to your traditions, then great. We’re right there with you, extending a thumbs up with one hand, a turkey leg in the other.
Nothing says Unhappy Thanksgiving like a Zoom Thanksgiving dinner, right? But we suspect this year there will be more traditional family gatherings with all the trimmings. And by trimmings, we mean hugs, kisses, good conversation, laughter and the like.
But a word of caution here. Be absolutely sure it is safe to do so. Please don’t take a chance if someone in the family might have their health compromised. The pandemic hasn’t fully run its course. We hope that those of you who are gathering under one roof have taken all the right steps, with many of you having gotten or about to get your booster shots. Just don’t take any chances just for the sake of saying you were able to get together. After all, you want to be able to get together at Christmas or next Thanksgiving.