With apologies to Petula Clark, we take liberties in recasting a portion of the song for which she is perhaps most famous:
When you’re alone and life is making you lonely
You can always go Uptown
When you’ve got worries, all the noise and the hurry
Seems to help, I know, Uptown
Just listen to the music of the traffic in the city
Linger on the sidewalk where the neon signs are pretty
How can you lose?
The lights are much brighter there
You can forget all your troubles, forget all your cares
So go Uptown
Things will be great when you’re Uptown
No finer place for sure, Uptown
Everything’s waiting for you. ...
And so it goes that we give a sincere thumbs up and congrats to the City of Greenwood on its designation as a Main Street City in South Carolina, joining Florence, Hartsville, Aiken and Laurens on the list.
As reported Tuesday, Greenwood earned the accreditation after having met a set of 10-point standards established by the National Main Street Center. What made the city stand out enough to receive the designation? Its coordination among the city, Uptown Greenwood Development Corp., businesses and other civic groups.
Oh, and if you didn’t catch it in the story, there’s a sign that reads “Welcome to Downtown Greenwood” that celebrates the designation. Hey, the city won the designation but it doesn’t get to name it.
Sure, there are some things we think warrant a thumbs down, but we don’t want to end on a negative note, so we’ll just issue one more thumbs up.
This one goes out to today. Specifically, to today being the kickoff of prep football season. It’s Friday Night Lights, y’all, and we know how much that means to so many of you.
We hope you have your copy of our Kickoff 2021 edition that gives you great detail about the area high schools and state’s colleges and universities that are about to take to the field. If not, you can swing by the office at 610 Phoenix St. and snag a copy for a buck. That’s 32 pages chock full of great info and pictures about your favorite teams — all in living color — for only a buck. Staffers James Benedetto and Greg Deal did a great job on producing the section this year. They get a thumbs up as well.