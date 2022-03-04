Solidarity.
Whether you still refer to the country as a region — “the” Ukraine — or as its own country, which it is, the worldwide outpouring of solidarity for Ukraine is incredible to witness.
We hope you saw our story about Ukraine native Katya Harrison, who now lives in Greenwood. Her mother, hospitalized with COVID-19, and other family members still live in Ukraine and all she can really do now is watch the unfolding news, hope and pray for her family’s safety, for her country’s survival and independence. Her story helps bring home the impact of Putin’s invasion.
We have taken note of some of the ways people are showing their solidarity with Ukraine. Some measures are more symbolic than anything; others are significant, such as those people who have taken up arms and are volunteering to go defend Ukraine.
Pouring out vodka? Well, OK. If it makes you feel better. But you might want to check the label first. Just as not all bourbon is distilled in Kentucky, not all vodka is distilled in Russia.
Not sure that punishing cats will do the same as many of the sanctions being imposed on Russia, but we found it interesting to see that the International Cat Federation has banned all Russian cats from its upcoming international competitions.
Closer to home, we extend a thumbs up to Rob Russian, Greenwood County’s public works director. He and his family have, through the years, taken a bit of ribbing about the last name. But while Rob stands with Ukraine, he’s not going so far as to change his name. Aside from that being a hassle, it would be ridiculous. Besides, he’s actually of Polish descent.
While we can be quick to tell our state lawmakers what we think they should do and what we think of what they did do, there are times when they deserve accolades. And this week’s 114-0 vote by the House is one of those occasions. The Senate would do well to fully agree with the House and pass legislation that better serves our state’s voters.
The unanimous vote in the House calls for allowing two weeks of early voting, but there’s more that led to zero opposition. It’s a crazy little thing called compromise.
Some Republicans wanted to close primaries to only party members and require a driver’s license or voter ID number for witnesses who sign absentee ballots. That would have sent the legislation to the ground in flames among Democrats.
Another compromise reached is that, if the legislation becomes law, anyone will be allowed to vote outside of Election Day without an excuse. The absentee voting rules and regs are muddy and, frankly, we suspect largely bypassed by people who use the excuse they’ll be out of town on Election Day when, in fact, they will not.
See that? It is possible for our lawmakers to compromise, reach a consensus and actually do some good and meaningful work.