A good habit, one that’s spanned quite a few years, is the annual competition between the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County. Truth be told, it’s not so much a competition as a shared goal. That goal is to gather as much food as possible to help supply nonprofit agencies that feed our area’s neediest: the Food Bank of Greenwood County, the Soup Kitchen and Greater Greenwood United Ministry.
The drive the city and county put on, which not only involves the two bodies’ employees, but also can and does include the public, puts thousands of pounds of food on the agencies’ shelves each year.
To make it fun, the two vie for the much-coveted Can of Corn Trophy. This year, the county snagged the trophy and gets boasting rights. But as Robbie Templeton, the county council member who took the drive’s reins from former councilwoman Edith Childs, said during Monday’s weigh-in, “... it’s about getting as much good as we can to help these organizations who need it the most in the community.”
Undoubtedly, the 5,074 pounds collected is a tremendous help. So, once again, a thumbs up to the city and county for a great annual habit.
Running or jumping into Lake Greenwood this time of year might not sound like a great idea, despite a spate of higher temps, but it was a great idea and all for a great cause.
That’s why we extend a cold but hearty thumbs up to all the area teachers, students, law enforcement personnel and judicial folks representing both sides of the courtroom — prosecution and defense — who participated in this past weekend’s Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics.
What they raised, which was $20,000, goes to work right here at home, helping fund local Special Olympics athletes.
The event included another bit of fun competition to see which group would raise the most money. That honor went to the 8th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office this time around.
Perhaps this challenge should include some sort of trophy, much like the food drive competition between the city and county. But what would it be? A crystal polar bear?
Anyway, we’re just glad the ‘gator that’s been rumored to live in the lake did not show up.