There are good habits and there are bad.

A good habit, one that’s spanned quite a few years, is the annual competition between the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County. Truth be told, it’s not so much a competition as a shared goal. That goal is to gather as much food as possible to help supply nonprofit agencies that feed our area’s neediest: the Food Bank of Greenwood County, the Soup Kitchen and Greater Greenwood United Ministry.

