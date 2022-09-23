It’s an initiative that will not change the world, but it could have an impact on some youngsters that carries into their adult life.
Greenwood Police Department and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office have collaborated and launched a program designed to build and improve relationships between law enforcement and the community it serves. Two students from elementary and middle schools in the county will be chosen and named students of the month.
The criteria to receive the recognition? Effort, no disciplinary action at school or home, being respectful to others, leadership and integrity, behavior and self-control.
“It’s a great opportunity for me and the sheriff to sit down and engage with the kids, especially with the kids who may live in a home where they see law enforcement in a negative light,” Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said. “It helps them see us in a different light instead of us coming to their house because somebody called the police. None of those are ever good situations. It’s a time for them to ask us questions and for us to tell them how proud we are of them.”
That’s a great way to honor the legacy of a beloved school administrator and coach. We bet John Jones Sr. would be proud of his son and humbled by his son’s creation of the Mr. Jones Foundation.
Jones Jr. is establishing a foundation to help the homeless, help people find jobs and teach entrepreneurship. And he’s working on establishing a scholarship with Claflin University, where his father graduated.
Jones Sr. worked at Brewer Middle in Greenwood and Wright Middle in Abbeville.
Both of these are worthy of a thumbs up and both have great potential to make a lasting and positive impact on people.