Well now, Town of Ninety Six. Looks like folks at the ship’s wheel wised up a bit and decided to relinquish the wheel to Rossie Corwon, retired Greenwood County engineer.
Corwon will begin working for the town June 5 as part-time administrator. Something tells us the ship will get steered clear of the rocky shore it’s been skirting and might avoid being sunk. We also suspect that if she can get the ship on course and if others can learn better how to captain the ship and trim the sails, so to speak, the town will not get woefully behind on its audits and might get and remain in good standing with the county.
At any rate, a thumbs up to Corwon for being willing to come to her hometown’s rescue and thumbs up to the mayor and council for bringing her aboard.
Gosh and golly gee, but we do want to — have to — give a thumbs up to George Santos.
Yessiree, George. Stand your ground. Borrow that page from the former president about the 13 federal indictments — so far — being a “witch hunt.” You are indeed innocent until proven guilty. Besides, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy needs your votes. All this stuff in those indictments? Surely, lies. All lies. Because, after all, if anyone should be able to recognize a lie, it’s gotta be you, George.
So why the thumbs up, you ask? Because in so, so many ways, George Santos could be, should be the poster child for Congress. After all, aren’t the halls, crevices, crooks and crannies of Congress filled with a vast array of half truths and wholesale lies from both sides of the aisle?