Well now, Town of Ninety Six. Looks like folks at the ship’s wheel wised up a bit and decided to relinquish the wheel to Rossie Corwon, retired Greenwood County engineer.

Corwon will begin working for the town June 5 as part-time administrator. Something tells us the ship will get steered clear of the rocky shore it’s been skirting and might avoid being sunk. We also suspect that if she can get the ship on course and if others can learn better how to captain the ship and trim the sails, so to speak, the town will not get woefully behind on its audits and might get and remain in good standing with the county.

