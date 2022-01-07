It’s a brand new year, and despite 2021 having closely resembled 2020 and 2022 starting us off with a surge in COVID cases, we are trying to remain optimistic and have a positive attitude.
And nothing makes one feel better — well, most of us anyway — than seeing a sweet baby and its smiling proud parents. So thank you and a thumbs up to Dionicia Lopez Juarez and Antonio Ramirez for introducing us to baby Sarah, born Jan. 1 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Speaking of staying positive and upbeat, we cannot help but add Betty White to our thumbs up list today. She brought so many of us many great laughs through the years and, perhaps more important, showed us all that despite the dictates Hollywood often casts on its cast of characters, one can grow old gracefully, fully and without remorse. No tummy tucks, no Botox-inflamed lips and such in an unreachable goal to remain the person you once were as a young star on the screen.
White died peacefully on the last day of 2021 and while that’s no doubt coincidental, it’s hard not to imagine that being the last to check out in a long list of celebrity notable deaths was by her own device. She didn’t need to be feted for turning 100; she’d already lived a greater life than many.
We’re not particularly keen on New Year’s resolutions. Nothing against them, either. So, if today, a week into the new year, you’ve yet been able to hold to yours, you get a thumbs up for your tenacity and positivity. The rest of you? Hey, we understand. Won’t give you a thumbs down.
Oh, the one positive we don’t want to give a thumbs up to, and won’t? Well, sure. That one. No thumbs up to testing positive for the coronavirus.