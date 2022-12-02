While not holding onto much hope that pencil-wielding budget preparers at the city level will find a way around a tax hike, we do applaud members of Greenwood City Council for at least asking that pencil be put to paper in an attempt to stave off the stated need for a tax hike.
As council member Johnathan Bass noted, now is not an ideal time to toss a millage increase on city residents, not in light of inflation and predictions of a recession forthcoming. And while all good employees do deserve pay bumps from time to time, many in the private sector have not received a pay bump in several years. So it should come as no surprise to city council and staff if taxpayers and voters balk at a 5% cost-of-living increase for employees, no matter how well deserving many recipients are, coupled with a tax hike on their property.
Make no mistake. We fully realize the cost of doing any business, including operating a government, is increasing. It is easy for people to criticize their governments for hiring, tax hikes and fees, no matter how well laid out the argument is made to justify the decisions. Tax hikes are always a hard sell because taxpayers will always point to what they view as wasteful spending, no matter what.
That said, we think every effort should first be made to, if nothing else, hold any tax hike to a bare minimum if unavoidable.
Way to go, Brewer Middle School, and we give you a large thumbs up.
Students there planted 250 additional bulbs to the existing 500 plants, to represent children who died in the Holocaust. They did this as part of The Daffodil Project, which is an initiative started by an Atlanta nonprofit to plant 1.5 million daffodils representing the 1.5 million children who perished in the Holocaust.
In a column published Wednesday, Matt Hensley, managing editor, reinforced 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo’s call for bail bond reform. We’ll add another layer of reinforcement in full support of reform, coupled with a plea for our lawmakers to make this a priority. If our local legislative delegation picks up this ball and runs with it, they’ll earn a huge thumbs up.