While not holding onto much hope that pencil-wielding budget preparers at the city level will find a way around a tax hike, we do applaud members of Greenwood City Council for at least asking that pencil be put to paper in an attempt to stave off the stated need for a tax hike.

As council member Johnathan Bass noted, now is not an ideal time to toss a millage increase on city residents, not in light of inflation and predictions of a recession forthcoming. And while all good employees do deserve pay bumps from time to time, many in the private sector have not received a pay bump in several years. So it should come as no surprise to city council and staff if taxpayers and voters balk at a 5% cost-of-living increase for employees, no matter how well deserving many recipients are, coupled with a tax hike on their property.

Tags