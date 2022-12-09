You might need something stronger than a cola, friends.
The cost of everything has gone up and, in many cases, continues to go up. Stands to reason, then, that even the cost of providing government services and utilities has climbed and, likely, continues to climb.
Again, we’d like to think the City of Greenwood is busily exploring options to avoid a property tax hike, or at least arrive at a lower number, as much as we’d also like to think CPW can avoid a hefty utility hike, a topic it will explore next Thursday.
At this point many, if not most who receive City of Greenwood and CPW services, will, as we said, need something a tad stronger than a cola to get by during these tough economic times. By that we mean you’ll need something stronger than a cost of living adjustment in your check. But with the higher costs affecting businesses, chances are that cola isn’t on your paycheck horizon.
We all probably fussed about the price of gas, which thankfully has come down a bit, and likely fuss about the higher food costs we are paying at the store and restaurants. But when government passes along some of its increased costs of providing services, we have a tendency to balk and protest even louder.
So, is this a thumbs up or down? We’ll just place it in horizontal mode for now.
As Christmas and Hanukkah approach, we again want to extend a thumbs up to all who are exhibiting their very best in many ways, be it through kind acts for others, gift-giving to strangers, bringing smiles to faces with decorations and music and in so many other ways.
We have seen plenty of good examples of seasonal kindness, care and concern. And that is heartwarming. More so in light of the vitriol we have seen on social media lately.
Anyway, y’all have a great weekend, get your shopping wrapped up soon — locally, as much as possible too — enjoy parties, festivities and all that brings you joy leading up to and through this season.