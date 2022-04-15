We weighed in on the topic already, but should still give a thumbs up to Donald Beatty, chief justice of the state Supreme Court, for his swift action this past week in banning Curtis Clark from overseeing foreclosure cases moving forward.
This certainly speaks to how quickly the issue rose to such a high level, and it speaks to how quickly corrective action has been taken. Matters like this could, potentially at least, drag on a while, especially when it’s a matter well outside the Columbia inner circle.
Admittedly, we’ve been guilty of jumping to conclusions a time or two, but it is interesting to read comments on the stories we post on our Facebook page.
Well, let’s end this on a high note, shall we?
A thumbs up to all who have gathered as family and friends this weekend in solemn remembrance and celebration of the Easter season. We know it will be heartening to many to once again be gathering at homes and in churches. We wish all safety in health and travels during this holiday.
Take, for example, Wednesday’s story about a wreck involving a Greenwood city police vehicle. Well before any investigation was completed — and clearly, we did state that the wreck was being investigated at the time — folks had assigned guilt to the officer driving the police SUV. Others jumped to the conclusion that there were scant details because the wreck involved a law enforcement officer.
Folks, the state Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. The police chief, T.J. Chaudoin, even acknowledged his department would be checking on whether any policy violations occurred. We plan to keep readers posted, but let’s ease off the long track that is the Assumption Railroad, please.