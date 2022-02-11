Greenwood County School District 52 made an excellent decision in naming Beth Taylor as its next superintendent.
Rex Ward announced this would be his last year at the helm of the Ninety Six school district, prompting a search process. During that time, three applicants rose to the top of the board’s prospects list — one from Tennessee, one from across the lake in Laurens County and Taylor.
Taylor has served in public education positions in Abbeville County and Greenwood District 50. Her Abbeville classroom experience, combined with her experience as an assistant principal and principal before being elevated to her current post as executive director of secondary education, make her well prepared and suited to take the reins as a superintendent.
Congratulations to Taylor, who will be missed in D50, and thumbs up to the Ninety Six board for a unanimous show of support in choosing your district’s next leader.
Self Regional Healthcare and Lander University get accolades, a thumbs up, a shot in the arm?
Whatever you want to call it, we think the relationship they’ve established via Self’s endowed scholarship program that will help fund 15 nursing students and, as a result, build on the base of nurses in the workforce, is excellent news. Nothing but good should come of this, especially given the extreme need for nurses these days.
We have one last and, to be sure, important thumbs up to dole out. This one goes to you readers and subscribers who have been extremely patient with us as we’ve navigated some rather tumultuous waters lately with respect to newspaper delivery problems.
Certainly we are keenly aware that you expect to get what you pay for, whether that’s a meal, an article of clothing or a newspaper. Circumstances largely out of our control came into play, however, and the end result was a sudden loss of carriers and what can be called nothing short of a delivery nightmare.
We continue working on the problem and even adjusted our press time to give those carriers who have been picking up the slack a bit more time to get additional routes covered.
Please just know this. We appreciate the fact that you miss your paper when it’s not delivered or on time and we greatly appreciate your hanging in there with us.