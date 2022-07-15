One last thumbs up to Greenwood County’s two premier festivals — South Carolina Festival of Flowers and Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise.
Really, the thumbs up is extended to the many volunteers who poured sweat, effort, time and much energy into making these events happen. Successfully. And yes, it is extended to paid staff who did their part. It might go with the territory, with the job, but not everyone is cut out to endure the t-storms, steamy weather and all else that came along when festival-related outdoor activities had to take place.
You’ll be seeing a change in Uptown’s landscape in the coming days as the beautiful topiaries begin their trek back to the greenhouse and out of the continuing summer scorcher days ahead. And so we again laud and applaud those who meticulously tend to the topiaries while they’re at home, before they venture out to dot Uptown and as they return home to hibernate until next spring.
Thumbs up to Greenwood City Council for its continued push to get lawmakers at the state level to do what is in their power to reduce violent crimes, such as the tragic shooting death of Keyiona Hill last Friday night. They’re not asking lawmakers to introduce new laws, but to help fix the current sentencing and bonding guidelines.
In addressing council’s plea for help, state Rep. John McCravy offered that bars should be closed earlier. Granted, the adage “nothing good happens after midnight” often applies to some bars, but that’s not where all the violent crimes occur.
Interestingly enough, he also offered that the criminal bonding process is at the discretion of judges, and that magistrate judges are appointed by the governor, while circuit judges are appointed by the Legislature. Maybe that is where change is also needed. Especially when so many lawmakers in Columbia are attorneys with clients who are at the mercy of the judges, whose careers can teeter on the whim of those very lawmakers who appoint them.