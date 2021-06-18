Yeah, we’ll have a cow over it and we’ll say whoever did it is a boorish pig, not to be confused with the cute pig that is among Uptown Greenwood’s topiaries.
On Saturday, during the grand kickoff weekend of the long-awaited South Carolina Festival of Flowers, someone apparently thought it would be amusing to do some cow tipping. So, they toppled the Chick-fil-A cow, a topiary mainstay for a good many years now. The offender or offenders have no idea how much work and money goes into the creation and maintenance of the topiaries, but they could be given a chance to find out.
We hope the vandal or vandals are caught, and we further hope they are then sentenced to some long hours of community service, helping city horticulturist Ann Barklow with keeping the topiaries fresh until they return to their fall and winter greenhouse home. And there, they can get some more community service hours tending to the topiaries. Come spring, they can help prep the topiaries for their trip to Uptown locations.
Let this count as a thumbs down — hoof down, if you’d rather — to the cow tipper or tippers, coupled with a thumbs up to our recommended punishment if it is meted out.
Frankly, we try to keep this weekly feature focused more on the positives than on the negatives. Thus, you’ll typically see more thumbs pointed upward than downward.
But you know what? Sometimes you just gotta say what you gotta say, so here’s a second thumbs down.
This one goes out to Facebook crawlers who simply cannot see a good thing for what it is. That was the case with what we thought everyone would see as a cool story about a family that picks its vacations with the toss of a dart at a map on a wall.
The Westerfields, from Dayton, Ohio, have had 18 dart-inspired vacations thus far. It just so happens that No. 18 brought them to Greenwood. We were able to catch up with them before they left for home and they had nothing but nice things to say about their stay here. They even said they plan to make a return visit, no dart needed, because they were that impressed with our city and county. They did not even know about the Festival of Flowers until they got here, but thoroughly enjoyed it.
Well, we hope the Westerfields don’t let the ignorant comments of a few folks change their minds about coming back. No, we hope instead that they remain focused on the positive comments and the invitation that maybe next time they come for another great festival tradition, the South Carolina Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise.
Goodness, people, don’t you realize that the Westerfields and others who visit our home county are also helping our local economy? If you think we have “too many damn Yankees” already in Greenwood County, why not head to Mississippi, Alabammy, or somewhere else? Maybe set up your own Southern Comfort Compound. Otherwise, try to be a more gracious host and show your Southern hospitality, OK? Bless your hearts.