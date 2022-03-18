They might be pretty to look at. For a little while, at least. But dang, we cannot complain one iota about the Bradford pear being banished from the state.
You want a flowering tree that, again, only lasts a little while or until the first good wind comes along and blows the flowers off like so many snowflakes? Then plant a Dogwood. They are pretty and they sure as heck ain’t got that stank.
Yes, that’s a thumbs up to the ban on the flowery, sometimes thorny tree, but we wish it would come sooner than 2024. Hey, nothing says you have to wait till then to take any down — provided they’re on your personal property. We don’t recommend going around chopping down Bradford pears, however, no matter how inclined you might be to do so.
We love our readers and we certainly love our advertisers. Both get a thumbs up, and our focus on them today involves voting.
No, we’re not talking about the midterms. This is in reference to readers who nominated their favorite businesses and the businesses who those readers are supporting with their votes in our annual Readers Choice competition. It’s always an exciting time for the paper and, we trust, an exciting and downright invigorating time for the area businesses that made it through the nomination phase and onto the ballots.
Oh, and in keeping with our policy of not endorsing political candidates, we’ll shy away from making any recommendations other than to say please do vote and show your support for the businesses of your choice.
Yes, we could elaborate on some candidates for a thumbs down, but generally we like to keep this Friday mainstay as positive as possible.
So, with that in mind, we give one more thumbs up, this one to Jay Lucas, speaker of the state House. Lucas, who hails from Hartsville, has served in that leadership capacity since 2014 after Bobby Harrell brought shame to the post.
Lucas, first elected to the House in 1998, announced this week that this session will be his last. That Democrats and Republicans alike not only applauded and hugged him, but also shed tears as Lucas shared his decision in the House chambers is quite telling. He was a unifier. In short, he was one of the rare breed politicians in Columbia. He’ll be missed, and the GOP would do well to ensure someone of his caliber gets elected.