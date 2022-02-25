Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. had a popular song in the ‘70s titled “You Don’t Have to Be a Star,” but we have a bright and shining star in Greenwood that just celebrated its first year.
We are, of course, referencing the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Starz24 Teen Center, which got its genesis with funding from Greenwood High alum and NFL standout Josh Norman and operates under the leadership of Sabrina Miller.
Congratulations on your anniversary, Starz24 Teen Center, and, of course, a thumbs up to what you do for the community.
And while one year is worthy of noting and celebrating, we cannot let another organization’s 40th go by without giving it a thumbs up as well.
You might have read in the Lakelands Connector that Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont celebrated its 40th anniversary toward the end of last year with an event that included honoring volunteers, donors and staff.
Untold numbers of people in the Lakelands can no doubt share their stories of how helpful and supportive this Hospice organization has been when they and loved ones needed the services it provides.
We fully understand the hazards of distracted driving. We see it nearly daily. That is why we supported making texting while driving illegal.
Now, the state Senate wants to ban anyone from holding a cellphone entirely while behind the wheel. Whether the House will answer the call and support the measure is not yet known.
Yes, it’s true that there are alternatives to holding a phone while behind the wheel. Newer vehicles come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and are set up so that voice commands alone can make a phone fully operational. That’s great, and certainly safer.
Still, we have some mixed feelings on this legislation, which we readily admit is geared toward reducing distracted driving. Not everyone has new cars and vent- or dash-mounted cradles to hold their phones.
Aside from that, however, what about all the other distractions? We have seen women applying makeup, men shaving, people eating and drinking while precariously trying to steer with a drink in one hand, a burger in the other.
And, as much as we appreciate our folks who work in law enforcement, we cannot ignore the number of times we’ve seen men and women in uniform operating their laptops and using their cellphones while driving.
We’ll point the thumb sideways on this one and wonder this: if everyone eventually owns a driverless vehicle, will such laws go off the books? You’ve seen the commercials. Couple traveling down the highway, the driver lets go of the wheel and they generate a clap and lap slap beat while smiling at each other.