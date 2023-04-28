You just have to love this time of year in and around Greenwood. It’s when the great outdoors is at its greatest for many.
Oh sure, there is the pollen to contend with, but warmer weather means outdoor events. Or, in some cases, a combo of indoor and outdoor events.
Spring festivals are on the way — Hodges’ is this weekend and Abbeville’s is the following weekend, by the way — and ahead of some crowd-making activities, we just came off a weekend in Greenwood that brought flocks of people out. For bluegrass lovers and music lovers in general, Friday night saw a packed house at the Uptown Market where local band the Lintheads opened up for Steep Canyon Rangers. Only disappointment was that SCR did not get banjo picker and comedian extraordinaire Steve Martin to join them.
On Saturday, Sports Break once again hosted Feebstock. What a great name that combines “feeble” and “Woodstock,” signaling that the musicians hitting the stage are, well, just a tad older than when they used to play and sing their hearts out. Someone remarked that it would be great to make it more reminiscent of Woodstock by making it an outdoor concert, but even in spring weather some of these guys and gals might rather be indoors because you just never know if it might get too hot or even too cool. Regardless, a great event. Let’s do it again and maybe consider a safe outdoor stage.
Anyway, a thumbs up to these and future events that are just plain fun and great social occasions for us all to enjoy and appreciate.
In the world of Greenwood sports, a thumbs up to the Emerald and Greenwood high school track teams. The Eagles girls brought home a first-place win as did the Vikings boys team at the Lakelands Invitational earlier this week.
That’s what you call a real good run, right?
Hmmmm. Someone said we should have a thumbs down more often than we do. True, we do tend to be more upbeat and focus on positive news in this space, but we’ll oblige this request.
How about a thumbs down for what might be our two choices in 2024’s presidential election? Uptown Greenwood had a store named Two Old Bags, but if things line up the way they very well might, we’ll have Two Old Guys to choose from.
Don Lemon might have thought Nikki Haley to be past her prime to run for president, but how about ole Joe and ole Don? If either one gets elected, we won’t be surprised if it’s lights out at the White House by 7 and the State of the Union address moves to 4 p.m.