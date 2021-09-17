”We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Thumbs up to those of you who know the origin of these words. You might even know that those words, and the remaining body of words that follow them, are specifically celebrated today.
If, however, you are reading this, scratching your head and thinking the words sound familiar, but you’re just not sure where you’ve heard or read them, you probably don’t know the significance of today. To you, we suggest keying that paragraph into a computer search engine for your edification.
It’s a real shame when people abuse loopholes. There are tax loopholes, loopholes that allow for the easy and illegal sale of guns. But another loophole getting abused these days has to do with the COVID-19 vaccine.
All across the nation, in businesses, health care facilities and college campuses, people are using religion as a means of bypassing having to get vaccinated. We don’t know, of course, but we have to wonder if there might well be more religious objectors today than there were so-called conscientious objectors during the Vietnam war.
Obviously many are merely using the loophole as a means of avoiding the vaccination. That’s the extent of the religion they practice. They’re probably not even among the C&E crowd, as churchgoers know them. For those who don’t, that represents the people who enter a church but twice a year — Christmas and Easter.
These folks get a thumbs down from us. Plus, they make us raise a question. How many of these people who really have no ties to any religion or faith will suddenly call on God to save them when they become ill? Seems to be a fair question.