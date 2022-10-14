NASA might have some competition from Elon Musk and Richard Branson, successful in their own right, but neither has taken aim at an asteroid like a pool shark aims at the 8 ball and sent it careening in a different direction.
Granted, at $325 million, it was more than a long shot, it was an expensive long shot. But it worked. So while President Biden talks of Putin-style Armageddon, we might be in a good position to avoid the end times wrought by an asteroid aimed for Earth.
We give NASA a thumbs up for this one, yet wonder whether the space agency could work on a plan to redirect hurricanes, such as the incredibly destructive Hurricane Ian. While we wouldn’t want to shift its path and cause harm to people who otherwise would not be touched by the storm, we’d be happy if such a storm could get pushed out to sea where it might finally wither.
Are you finally beginning to see the change? And like it?
Here come the leaves, which also means here come the rakes and blowers. We’re still experiencing some warm days mixed in with cooler evenings. Dusk and dawn skies paint a picture vastly different from those seen a few months earlier. And the time change is forthcoming, which reminds us to ask, will South Carolina ever be so bold as to join other states in ditching Daylight Saving Time? Were that it were so.
In the interim, however, let us bask in fall’s arrival and give it a thumbs up. While it’s true that summers in South Carolina are virtual long-lasting infernos at times, it’s also true that our state typically enjoys a taste of all four seasons.
Winters in our part of the state are generally fairly mild, but we get the occasional snow covering, which to many of us is far more preferable than cold rain and sleet. Spring brings allergies, but it also brings beauty. Summer? Right. The inferno. But it’s also a time for the coast and pools and having excuses for any number of outdoor gatherings and barbecues. With fall’s arrival, you can still have that outdoor cookout with family and friends, and even follow it up with a warm fire pit gathering, if so inclined.