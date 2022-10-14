NASA might have some competition from Elon Musk and Richard Branson, successful in their own right, but neither has taken aim at an asteroid like a pool shark aims at the 8 ball and sent it careening in a different direction.

Granted, at $325 million, it was more than a long shot, it was an expensive long shot. But it worked. So while President Biden talks of Putin-style Armageddon, we might be in a good position to avoid the end times wrought by an asteroid aimed for Earth.