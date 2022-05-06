Majs. Jason and Angela Hughes deserve a thumbs up and the thanks of our community for their six years of service leading The Salvation Army here in Greenwood.
What many readers might not know is the Army is an organization that has extremely low overhead. To lead an Army corps is to lead a near-monastic lifestyle. People often say they aren’t in their chosen jobs or professions for the money, but rather for the love of what they do. No truer words were spoken when it comes to a lifetime of Salvation Army service, which this couple is giving.
We wish the majors well as they soon embark on the next leg of their ministry in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. And we extend a warm welcome to Majs. Alan and Mary Gonzalez, who will arrive soon to replace Jason and Angela.
Read all about it!
Well, that’s what the Emerald City Rotary Club is trying to achieve with its sponsorship of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Greenwood.
You might be familiar with the program, and you might have read Dr. Bob Saul’s guest column published Tuesday of this week on the topic.
As Saul pointed out in his guest view, “not every family has equal opportunities based on their social circumstances.” Therefore, he sees it as a societal obligation “to maximize the chances for all of our children,” and one such avenue is ensuring children have the opportunity to become proficient at reading and comprehending.
Children in the Parton program the club sponsors are mailed an age-appropriate book every month for free, regardless of household income.
Saul noted that Parton was inspired to launch Imagination Library by her father’s own inability to read and write. The program is in five countries and partners with sponsors to dole out more than 2 million books each month. In Greenwood, he said, more than 1,300 children under age 5 are participating. Thus far, the Rotary club has distributed 40,000-plus books.
A thumbs up to Dolly and to the Rotary club for seeing the value in this endeavor to help kids thumb through and read the pages of many books. That’s a worthy investment.