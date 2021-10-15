It’s a topic that has been touched on numerous times in this newspaper, in stories and in editorials, and it’s a topic that really doesn’t fit the thumbs up, thumbs down parameters.
Still, we have to give our state a thumbs down for its tragic and sad national ranking when it comes to domestic violence in general and the number of deaths of women at the hands of men.
Much focus has been put on Gabby Petito, first with her strange disappearance, then with the discovery of her body, then the disappearance of her boyfriend and now the revelation that she was strangled. That her boyfriend is considered a “person of interest” leads many to reach a logical conclusion.
As depicted in today’s accompanying editorial cartoon, Petito is something akin to the poster child in raising awareness of just how prevalent domestic violence is in our nation. That South Carolina consistently ranks in the top 10 is no badge of honor. Strides and inroads have been made, but our state certainly cannot really lay claim to any victory, not when it is sixth in the nation.
We must educate. We must teach respect. We must come down hard on those who are domestic violence offenders as strongly as we should come down on those with multiple DUI arrests. Much that leads to domestic violence can be tied to learned behavior. Households in which abuse and violence are the norm all too often results in another household in which abuse and violence are the norm. Learned behavior. Expected behavior. Behavior that we must try hard to change, to erase.
We know domestic violence, as with other crimes of passion, will never be fully eradicated in our state or nation. But we can and must do more to reduce it. It might seem strange to want to be No. 50 when we’d like to think we could achieve not making the list at all, but that’s unrealistic. Still, surely we can do better than ranking sixth.
Glynda Bryson gets a thumbs up.
If you’re trying to figure out if you know her or should know her, let us save you some time. Bryson has filed for election to Abbeville County’s school board. She initially would have faced an opponent, but he withdrew, meaning that unless some significant write-in campaign is launched Bryson will win the seat Nov. 2.
This should not be construed as an endorsement of Bryson. We haven’t strayed from our no-endorsement policy. But we are heartened to learn that this mother of three who teaches at McCormick Elementary School wants to do even more for children.
Think about that. She’s a mother of three. That’s busy enough as it is. Add to the mix that she commutes back and forth to teach young children in another school district. And yet she’s willing to take on such a grassroots task as serving on the school board.
Also of note? She would help diversify what is an all-male school board. A woman’s perspective and experience on the board would be good. Bonus is that she has classroom and child-rearing experience.