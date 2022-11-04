Thumbs up? How about a step up with that thumbs up?

Indeed, a thumbs up to Ware Shoals’ athlete extraordinaire, Cameron Dorn, who smashed a world record by completing 11,642 step-ups in eight hours. And the 2006 Ware Shoals High grad did it from his alma mater. But hey, Dorn’s used to breaking records. This one’s his third, having set two world records for burpees — no, guys, that’s not a belching contest — in a 12- and 24-hour period.

