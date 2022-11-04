Thumbs up? How about a step up with that thumbs up?
Indeed, a thumbs up to Ware Shoals’ athlete extraordinaire, Cameron Dorn, who smashed a world record by completing 11,642 step-ups in eight hours. And the 2006 Ware Shoals High grad did it from his alma mater. But hey, Dorn’s used to breaking records. This one’s his third, having set two world records for burpees — no, guys, that’s not a belching contest — in a 12- and 24-hour period.
They can and should toot their own horn, but we’ll also toot a horn and give the Ninety Six Wildcats high school marching band a thumbs up in congratulating them on securing a 1A state championship win. Again.
High school marching bands don’t often get the recognition they deserve, a point we’ve made here more than once. These kids work hard, with practice beginning in the middle of the summer heat — sometimes on their school’s asphalt parking lot — and not only play at nearly every home and away football game, but also during the fall’s divisional band competitions. And so, whether they came home with trophies or not, we also give a thumbs up to all our Lakelands bands for the effort they give and for the competitive drive they exhibit.
It’s one of those rare occasions when it’s time to toss a big thumbs down. This one goes out to whoever is wasting their time, talents and energy on a stupid and costly prank.
We suspect it’s kids and not adults, but why do people find it necessary or fun to wrap screws in what appears to be roadside litter in an obvious attempt to cause someone to have a flat tire? If these screwed up pranksters are of driving age and are, in fact, driving around to deposit these screws on neighborhood streets and at the tops of driveways, we can only hope that Karma is about to screw them over as well.