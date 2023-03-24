Thumbs down to the reader who had to hide behind anonymity to complain about our replacing the Dilbert comic strip in the Weekender color comics with Herb and Jamaal.

You might recall that Dilbert’s creator, Scott Adams, got himself in a bit of a mess because of a blatantly racist rant he shared in a YouTube post. We, along with many newspapers across the nation, opted to suspend and then drop the comic strip from our daily and weekend comics lineup.

