Thumbs down to the reader who had to hide behind anonymity to complain about our replacing the Dilbert comic strip in the Weekender color comics with Herb and Jamaal.
You might recall that Dilbert’s creator, Scott Adams, got himself in a bit of a mess because of a blatantly racist rant he shared in a YouTube post. We, along with many newspapers across the nation, opted to suspend and then drop the comic strip from our daily and weekend comics lineup.
We replaced his strip with one about two Black friends, Herb and Jamaal, who run a diner. It’s a cute strip. Granted, it doesn’t have the pointed and oft-accurate workplace observations Adams shared via Dilbert, but it’s certainly not racist.
But then along comes an unsigned envelope addressed to the attention of King Richard at the Index-Journal. The return address was 612 Hoot Owl Hollow in Abbeville. Google it. No such address, which makes sense as the person couldn’t bother to sign his note atop a copy of the March 12 strip.
The reader wrote “And Index banned Dilbert for this” and proceeded to circle the words “white” and “black” as they appeared in the strip.
Let’s clear this up for you, in case you missed the strip or don’t recall its content. Herb welcomes a diner, who happens to be white and is, for the first time, going to try soul food. He asks Herb where he should start and Herb begins feeding the customer samples. First gumbo. Then “white grits.” Then “black-eyed peas.” Next, it’s samples of cornbread, macaroni and cheese, catfish and jambalaya. The funny ending is Herb asks the customer what he wants to order. His response: “I’m too full from your free samples. Maybe next time.”
Yes, dear reader, there is a white character and a Black character in the strip. Grits can be white, grits can be yellow. Black-eyed peas? Well, so far as we know, that’s what they’re called and it has nothing to do with race. But you went out of your way looking for evidence to prop up your notion that we replaced a strip drawn by a racist with another racist strip.
My, my. And yet, you likely enjoy eating white grits and black-eyed peas. Maybe even mac and cheese, jambalaya and good fried catfish, not to mention cornbread.
If it weren’t so sad, it’d be a hoot from someone who lives at the fictitious Hoot Owl Hollow address.
Oh, and another thumbs down as you obviously missed the editor’s column shortly after Christmas when he shared he had been given quite the gift. He became a Lord with official ownership of a pinch of land in Scotland. You should have addressed your envelope to Lord Richard, not King Richard.