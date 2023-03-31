Academics and the arts combine again, and in a positive way, in the Lakelands.
Ninety Six High School’s academic challenge students won their third consecutive state championship, proving they have a great deal of smarts, a treasure trove of trivia and a knack for solid teamwork.
Think “Jeopardy” meets “Family Feud.” In the first half of each match there is a team round in which the captain answers the question based on contributions from teammates. In the buzzer round, each person on a team has a buzzer. First one who rings has to answer. No pressure there, right?
But Ninety Six has proven it can handle the pressure. While there was no state championship in 2021, the Ninety Six team took top honors in 2020, 2022 and this year. We hope 2024 will be another championship year.
A toot of the horn and a thumbs up to the Million Dollar Band, otherwise known as Ware Shoals High School’s marching band, which brought home some rather impressive accolades earlier this month.
The band earned a score of superior with distinction following a concert performance. That ranking means every judge, without exception, gave the band a “superior” rating for all three of its stage performances and its two pieces of music it had to sight read without benefit of ever having seen the musical score before.
Well done and congrats to Christie Hodge and her Million Dollar Band members.
And now it’s time to turn our attention to the men — and dogs — in blue.
We give a tip o’ the hat and a thumbs up to Maj. Chris Morgan in congratulating him on his retirement after 26 years of service.
Morgan received many fine accolades from his fellow officers at last week’s retirement event and by all accounts, Chris Morgan remained the same even as he rose through the ranks over the years.
Of course, we have to imagine he was a bit spicy when he achieved the rank of captain.
And lastly, we give a thumbs up and bid a fond adieu to man’s best friend, and Maj. Jason Budreau’s best friend and on-the-job companion, Cindy.
Budreau was K-9 Cindy’s handler until her retirement in 2019. She crossed the Rainbow Bridge on March 17 where, we suspect, she was greeted by other K-9 faithful.