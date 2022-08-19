We mentioned it before, but it’s certainly worth mentioning again, especially as high school football more officially gets underway following the various jamborees in the area. And that is, our school districts’ leadership does deserve kudos for rolling out some swift plans aimed at averting the type of violence as was witnessed last week at Greenwood High, host of the latest jamboree.

Also as previously noted, these are good steps and certainly warranted, but no one should get too comfortable and think to themselves, “There. Everything’s gonna be all right now.” Be ever vigilant.

