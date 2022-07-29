What we hope and trust is the next good and right step, a thumbs up and congratulations to Santasha Highley on being appointed Greenwood County First Steps’ interim director.
The agency has had more downs than ups the past year, as documented in reporting in this newspaper, and it’s time for a fresh start, an opportunity for the agency to get right, if you will, with its parent agency, S.C. First Steps.
Many area children’s lives can be positively changed, along with the lives of their parents, through the nonprofit First Steps and the programs it offers.
A big thumbs up to the inmates at Leath and Allendale correctional institutions for donating the few dollars they had to assist The Salvation Army in providing relief efforts in Ukraine.
The slightly more than $1,000 the inmates put together might seem like an inconsequential sum, but the unselfish act of giving exhibited by them is as important, if not more so, than the total amount donated. These inmates scrape together what they have through some jobs and money given to them by family.
Their act of kindness reminds us of the biblical story about the widow who donated her last two coins to the work of the church.
We’ll give the back-to-school tax-free weekend a thumbs up, but we’ll give where it lands on the calendar a thumbs down.
With so many schools across the Palmetto State adopting the modified year-round calendars, it’s more than a bit silly that the weekend, meant to relieve the pocketbooks of parents buying school supplies and clothing for the new school year, falls well after school has begun.
The tax-free weekend begins Aug. 5. Many of our area students returned to the classrooms last week. Others are about to begin the new school year.
Perhaps some folks in Columbia can revisit this tax-relief effort and make it more meaningful and beneficial. And, perhaps, they can take a look at the list of items for which state sales tax is forgiven. Frankly, we remain baffled that a wedding gown is exempt from the tax while some other items that might genuinely be used in or for school — college included — are not.
Seriously, visit https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend to see what does and does not qualify. It’s a real head-scratcher. Hmmm. Wonder if a back scratcher is tax-exempt, but a head scratcher is not.