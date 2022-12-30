Despite Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, episodes of the past two weeks have seemed calamitous.
Shootings in Greenwood robbed families of three loved ones in the days ahead of Christmas. Deadly crashes in Greenwood and McCormick counties caused three more to perish. Then there was a bevy of holiday fires, including one that was fatal. And people are still recovering from the plunging temperatures that burst pipes at a number of Lakelands residences.
Despite the deluge of death and destruction, those on the front lines worked day after day to respond to each new situation, even as many of us enjoyed time with family and friends. They are set to do it again this weekend.
Police, firefighters, EMTs, coroner’s office employees, utility workers, doctors and nurses, and everyone else who sacrificed time with their own loved ones to serve the community this holiday get a giant, well-deserved thumbs up.
There’s an easy way we can show our appreciation and ease their burden: make better decisions.
While this is true every day, it’s especially true this weekend. New Year’s Eve celebrations have long been linked to drunkenness and the resulting mayhem, including avoidable injuries and deaths.
Remember: There’s no need to overdo the festivities; drink in moderation, if at all. Alcohol and driving don’t mix, and if you intend to have a few beverages, plan now to have someone else get you safely home or spend the night wherever you intend to drink. Doing otherwise could add to the misery the Lakelands has already seen in recent days, and your loved ones might be the ones who pay the ultimate price for those poor decisions.
We raise our thumb to everyone who aims to safely ring in the new year.
If anyone reading this struggles with substance use and wants help, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 800-662-HELP or look for treatment options in the Lakelands, such as Cornerstone.