Despite Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, episodes of the past two weeks have seemed calamitous.

Shootings in Greenwood robbed families of three loved ones in the days ahead of Christmas. Deadly crashes in Greenwood and McCormick counties caused three more to perish. Then there was a bevy of holiday fires, including one that was fatal. And people are still recovering from the plunging temperatures that burst pipes at a number of Lakelands residences.

