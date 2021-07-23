There is plenty of good news worthy of applause, accolades, attaboys — attapersons, if you would prefer — and thumbs pointing skyward.
Let’s jump right in, shall we?
It’s perhaps counterintuitive to get giddy over a tax. OK, giddy might be a stretch, but seeing as how we were in support of the Capital Project Sales Tax when it was first introduced in Greenwood County voters we were glad to learn that past quarter’s haul was a record-setter, which means funding for more of the countywide projects on the list.
On tap to be financed with the latest revenue take are the county’s fire master plan phase three and the Lake Greenwood Master Plan phase two. It also includes funds for the Promised Land walking track, restrooms at Cokesbury College and renovations at the old Brewer Recreation Center.
And remember, while we all contributed to the projects with our in-county purchases, people living outside of Greenwood County are helping pay the tabs.
And then there’s Lander University.
Enrollment’s up, state dollars have been earmarked to build a new state-of-the-art nursing facility to train an up-and-coming new crop of nurses.
The university’s footprint continues to grow with the purchase of the long-vacant former Bank of America building off Main Street in Uptown and the soon-to-be-completed renovation of the former American Legion Post 20 building across the street from Greenwood Country Club.
The former Legion Hall will become a nursing simulation lab while the former bank building will include office space and multipurpose event space on the first floor designed to bring about more interaction between Lander and the community.
Changes are not just physical. Lander will also start offering a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Arts in teaching visual art K-12, plus offering bachelor’s degrees in entrepreneurship, cybersecurity and data science.