Hey, if you understand that while the IJ’s overall mission is local news coverage, but that we also share news and features of interest beyond the bounds of the Lakelands, you get a thumbs up.
We subscribe to The Associated Press for a reason, which is to provide additional news and information from our region of the state, from around the state, from within our nation and from corners around the globe.
At times, some stories we choose to share will not affect or necessarily interest every reader. We don’t expect them to; thus, the variety of offerings. From Ukraine to Uvalde, from Atlanta to Alaska and points all around, there are stories that teach, that enlighten, that inform.
We were somewhat surprised by the reaction Thursday’s front page story received by some readers. Some, in fact, who reacted as if this was the first time a national story got significant play on the front page.
Our thinking was that with Georgia being only one state away, there ought to be some interest in the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, a sordid piece of history that might make some squirm a little but that deserves to be shared. And we thought it was particularly germane to our locale, given Greenwood County’s own sordid past, the Phoenix Riot of November 1898, and our state’s overall history with respect to slavery, racism and civil rights struggles.
Fortunately, it seems it was a vocal minority who deemed the story a waste of space. At least, that is our hope. They’d do well to revisit the production of “South Pacific” and listen intently to the lyrics in “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught.”
A thumbs up and congratulations to Tony Temple, assistant football coach at Abbeville High who has signed on as an assistant coach at Strom Thurmond High.
Temple has been coaching the Panthers, for whom he served as quarterback in the 1990s, since 2015. He played key roles in the school’s state championship title wins. And his two sons also donned Panther uniforms.
We suspect the move was bittersweet for Temple, but understand that sometimes a change can be good and necessary. We wish him the best at Strom Thurmond and won’t at all be surprised if he keeps plenty of Panthers shirts and hats on hand, not just for nostalgia’s sake, but because he might entertain a return to his alma mater.