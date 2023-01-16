As we mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day today, we opted to share a prayer that we think is wholly appropriate. At last week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Greenwood, Kyle Hite, minister at First Presbyterian Church, shared the prayer in giving the invocation.
Titled “Race Relations Sunday,” the prayer was penned by Roy Pearson and is in his book titled “Prayers for All Occasions,” published in 1990 by Judson Press.
Creator God and sovereign Lord, you who still create and still hold sway, we praise you for the wonderful versatility of your creation: for the birds of the air and the beasts of the field and the fish of the sea, for trees and flowers and vegetables, for sky and clouds and snow and rain, and especially now for the intriguing diversity of your human begetting. How dull humanity would be without the colors, our Father, without the differences, with nothing but sameness, nothing but duplicates! How utterly painful the days would become if l never saw anything but me!
So we beg your forgiveness that so often we have censured your providence, found it unsettling that we were not your exclusive designs, resented our brothers and sisters for shades and shapes in their bodies that they could choose or reject no more than ourselves. Uphold in your love, we pray, all who suffer hurt or deprivation because of the race with which you have clothed them. Save them from responding to hatred with hatred, from turning bitter in the bitterness that engulfs them, from succumbing to despair when nothing they do seems to make any difference. Discourage in ourselves the sin of not caring — the deception that not being against the oppressed, we are for them; the insecurity that makes us want always to have somebody else behind or beneath us; the mistake that the wrongs not corrected today cannot hurt us tomorrow.
Enroll all of the races in symphony unlimited, and teach us to perform in tune and perform together. Enlist all of the races in army unbounded, and train us to march in step and march straight forward. We would be one in the passage, one in the journey.