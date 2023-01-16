As we mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day today, we opted to share a prayer that we think is wholly appropriate. At last week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Greenwood, Kyle Hite, minister at First Presbyterian Church, shared the prayer in giving the invocation.

Titled “Race Relations Sunday,” the prayer was penned by Roy Pearson and is in his book titled “Prayers for All Occasions,” published in 1990 by Judson Press.

