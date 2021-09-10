Granted, it might be difficult for some to do, but take some time tomorrow — Saturday, Sept. 11 — to reflect on the events of 20 years ago in a bipartisan manner.
Set aside political preferences for the time being and reflect on how those events united this country at one time. But more than that, think about those who died that day, the day the skies went silent, the day when all eyes were fixed on the news unfolding before America.
Think about those who died in the buildings and commercial airliners, and their surviving family members.
Think about the first responders who went into the towers and never came out.
If you can and will do that while setting aside that which greatly divides so many of us today, we gladly give you a thumbs up. If not? Well, a thumbs down will have to suffice.
As much as we would like to set aside all politics today, we are forced again to revisit the issue of face masks and schools, for it still seems counterintuitive to have laws and budget provisos that prohibit mandating masks be worn in our schools when the evidence clearly points to how doing so will likely safeguard a good many students and teachers alike.
Republican state House member Stewart Jones, of Laurens, is quite proud of himself for finding a way to ensure school districts are stripped of their local autonomy on the matter, putting the decision to mask or not squarely in the hands of parents. Will he be equally proud of himself as the number of positive cases and even deaths among South Carolina students rise?
If schools cannot make wise health decisions for the children in their classrooms during a pandemic, why should they even be allowed to set dress codes? Let the parents decide what Johnny and Suzie can wear, to include T-shirts with obscene and vulgar images and words.
We need not tell you, but just in case this qualifies as a thumbs down for politics taking precedence over the health and welfare of our school children.