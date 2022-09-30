This is gonna have to be a short one today, folks, as we have some things to tend to here and at home.
You see, we put ourselves in the ranks among those who have erred and are erring on the side of — what’s the word? — CAUTION.
Windy with rain likely. High 62F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: September 30, 2022 @ 3:02 am
This is gonna have to be a short one today, folks, as we have some things to tend to here and at home.
You see, we put ourselves in the ranks among those who have erred and are erring on the side of — what’s the word? — CAUTION.
You already know your Friday night high school football plans are awash. They no doubt would have been awash literally had schools not hustled up to move the games to Thursday. One Lakelands school even moved its game to Wednesday.
So, as it turns out, we too have opted to play it as safe as possible by getting tomorrow’s Weekender put to bed and out the door ASAP today, all in preparation for what Ian might bring our way.
You will notice there’s no Markets page in the Weekender. That’s because we have moved our deadline for printing the paper to as close to 5 p.m. Friday as possible.
While that seems mighty early to some, bear in mind that some of our carriers’ routes take as long as 6 hours to run. And that’s when the weather is great. And deer and wild boar aren’t being dodged. So, with impending bad weather of the tropical sort, we are opting to do our best to get them on the road ASAP so you get your newspaper ASAP.
With that said, please know that the weather is expected to be at or near its worst during the night and early morning hours. So yes, there is a chance — frankly, a good chance — that a number of carriers will be hitting their routes later than usual. In short, some readers will get their Weekender later on Saturday, when visibility is better and travel is safer for carriers. Please bear with us and with them.
But this is a good time to remind you that if you subscribe to our full platter of offerings — that is, if you have a username and password that gives you access to our website and the e-edition — you will still be able to read our content. And that could be necessary as some carriers might yet have troubles, even with the earlier press run.
Anyway, a thumbs up to all who are taking necessary precautions in advance of the unwanted guest, Ian, and a thumbs up to readers who are understanding when we have to make a change of plans to get the job done best we can.
Also, a thumbs up to those readers who have learned to adjust to the digital era we live in. And we do recognize it is an adjustment for many who are accustomed to holding a real newspaper in their hands as opposed to reading it in electronic form on a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop. We appreciate you.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.