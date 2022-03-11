We have to toss a bloomin’ thumbs up to the City of Greenwood’s horticulture team for a photo finish in repurposing a closeted topiary, the Fujifilm camera.
Jimmy McInville stepped up and asked if he could toy with the mothballed topiary in an effort to put it to some use since Fujifilm was no longer sponsoring the flowering topiary during the S.C. Festival of Flowers.
But the topiary’s camera past remains, to a degree, a part of its future as the topiary has been reshaped into an archway and will prove to be a selfie photo destination spot.
Kudos to McInville, Mike Hodge and Diana Fetters. Hey, you even get bonus points for recycling.
Congratulations and thumbs up to Lander University as it prepares to celebrate a major milestone.
It’s hard to pronounce and easy as heck to misspell (Did we misspell mispell? No? Good.), but Lander is about to have a major-sized party in honor of its sesquicentennial.
In other words, the one-time women’s college that has grown into a successful state university with an array of offerings for women and men is about to celebrate its 150th year. That’s significant.
A bit of history for you: Methodist clergyman Samuel Lander founded the school in Williamston in 1872. It was begun as a college for women.
The college relocated from Williamston to Greenwood in 1904 and took on its founder’s name in his honor. It wasn’t until 1943 that men were admitted, making the college a coeducational institution — perhaps an apt turn of events to note during March, which is Women’s History Month.
Well, that about wraps up another week, but we’d be remiss if we did not also extend a thumbs up to those who stand unified with Ukraine as it does its best to stave off an invasion by Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
It’s a touchy situation and it’s not as easy as some might think for the U.S. to assist without being culpable in launching World War III. The U.S. has danced with the devil for years now, under the leadership of both Republicans and Democrats. It’s a shame that this too has become a ping pong ball that pits Democrats and Republicans against each other, blaming one party or one president over the other in an effort to get in the spotlight. How about we just try being unified?