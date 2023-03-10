Thumbs up to Lander University students and administration.
There’s nothing unusual about college students being in combat with administration. It’s almost a rite of passage.
This week, after Lander officials announced the university would return to pre-COVID days when only one graduation ceremony was conducted instead of two, which were established in response to COVID, students let their voices be heard. Peacefully through a petition.
Apparently, the majority of students had come to like, appreciate and expect two ceremonies because it enabled them to get more family members in to witness them receive their diplomas. Returning to a single ceremony meant each graduate would get far fewer guest tickets.
Administration understandably thought most students would appreciate a single ceremony in which they could all celebrate their accomplishments as one graduating class, but when the 1,300 signatures on a petition arrived on President Rich Cosentino’s desk, he reversed the decision.
Cosentino and the administration could have stuck by its decision. Instead, they opted to listen to the students and determined the students had a compelling argument for maintaining two graduation ceremonies.
All handled appropriately. No protests, no buildings set on fire, no violence. Just a group of students interacting with an administration willing to listen and compromise.
Outstanding!
What else can we say on learning Saturday night that Greenwood’s own Kirby Elizabeth Self was crowned Miss South Carolina USA.
The daughter of Furman and Kay Self comes from a family with deep roots in Greenwood, a family that itself has many chapters of successes through the years. So perhaps it is no surprise that she has reached this pinnacle and will represent the Palmetto State in the Miss USA 2023 Pageant.
Thumbs up, young lady. We have no doubt you will represent the state well and we wish you much success in the upcoming competition.
