Nothing like a smooth ride, which these days is hard to come by along many of South Carolina’s roads and highways. The periodic upticks in the state’s gas tax were implemented, nearly three decades after the last increase, as a means of funding road, highway and bridge repairs.
So it goes that on the local front, at least, we’ve seen some headway on smoother roadways. You might have noticed a stretch of Cambridge Avenue has been resurfaced, paving the way for a smoother ride from roughly where it intersects with Seaboard Avenue to Calhoun Avenue.
OK, that’s worthy of a thumbs up, but we would like to see those road construction warning signs along Grace Street, from where that smooth Grace and Cambridge intersection now exists all the way down to, oh, let’s say at least to the Laurel Avenue intersection.
If you don’t know this stretch, consider yourself lucky. Frankly, we thought, hoped and even prayed that the good congregants of First Baptist Church would have enough sway to get that stretch fixed by now, but alas, it remains a road hellbent on putting vehicles out of alignment, shredding tire treads and, in some cases involving low riders, taking out oil pans with its dips. The first adventurers to hit the Oregon Trail had a smoother ride, we dare say.
Speaking of bridges in need of repair, we have to wonder if the short span that crosses Rocky Creek on Airport Road will ever be put back in service.
It was out for months during the height of the pandemic and we thought perhaps it was destined for a complete overhaul. It reopened and best we can tell was merely patched up in such a way as to make it seem like a second cousin to the bumps and holes of Grace Street. It’s out again, with no signs of any activity to patch or fix again. Guess the good news is that it was closed again before it collapsed with a car or truck crossing it.
If the promise of a thumbs up will hasten these repairs, we will gladly oblige. We’re sure there are other travelers and residents along these stretches who would agree.
Well, ain’t that a kick in the head, as the saying goes.
Here we are writing about roads and bridges in need of repair and we get this news in for release today:
“Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency regarding all roads and bridges in South Carolina.
“The governor is taking full control of the state’s surplus dollars and allocating emergency road repair funds on a needs basis. McMaster has determined that Greenwood County is third on his priority list. He anticipates virtually all roads and bridges under state, county or city control will be repaired this year.”
OK, thumbs up to us for crafting an April Fool’s prank that’s potentially less funny than a Chris Rock joke. A real knee — not face — slapper.