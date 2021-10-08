Have you ever written a letter to the editor, specifically for publication in this newspaper? How about a guest column?
If you have, then you are hereby given a large and sincere thumbs up. Whether we agreed with your point of view is of no consequence. You see, we yet believe a diversity of opinion shared across these pages each day is good. It’s good for the community, it’s good for the mind because it can challenge the views held by others.
There are plenty of vehicles out there that you can get on if all you want is to read and hear what reinforces what you already think and believe. We’re not about that. That’s why our syndicated columnists and cartoonists take aim from the left, from the right, from the middle. Just like our readers who occasionally share their views in letters and guest columns.
As National Newspaper Week draws to a close, and on the heels of our appeal to more of you to submit letters and guest columns, it is only right and appropriate to give recognition and thanks to those who have written and continue to write.
We’re going to go ahead and give our public school districts a thumbs up in advance. There is a catch, however. They get a thumbs up when they supply the public a detailed breakdown of how they are spending the more than $1 million in federal money they’re receiving in COVID relief dollars.
Those dollars are supposed to support Individuals with Disabilities Education Act initiatives, and some dollars are targeted for homeless children and youth funding.
By no means are we suggesting the money will not be spent appropriately or wisely. We are, however, saying the schools owe it to taxpayers, parents and students alike to know the details.
We suggest a detailed breakdown be publicized via news outlets, and readily identified and accessed on the public schools’ websites.