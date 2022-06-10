Hodges Elementary teacher Stephanie Hite gets kudos and a thumbs up for her kind gesture in giving each of her fifth graders a portrait she drew of them as a gift at the end of the school year.
We don’t doubt Hite likely had a full year and, just like most of her students, she was likely eyeing the end of the school year with some gladness. That’s not to say she was glad to see her students leave. Quite the opposite. That’s why she began drawing the 48 portraits as early as February. That, folks, is an example of an impassioned teacher.
Lawmakers are poised to return to Columbia next week, right after the primaries, and they are wrangling with a hefty $13 billion budget.
As always, there is some division but compromise is expected to win out and a budget is likely to get the go-ahead votes ahead of the July 1 start of the fiscal year.
With that said, we concede that a plan to return about $1 billion to taxpayers’ wallets is popular, given the state of the economy of late, but cutting out necessary road repairs to accomplish that goodwill vote-getting gesture doesn’t make a lot of sense. So many of our state’s roads, highways and bridges have been neglected for far too long and the periodic gas tax hike — not an ideal time for that, is it? — hasn’t kept pace with such infrastructure needs.
And while we certainly do not begrudge state employees’ fair pay, it’s questionable whether each and every one warrants a $1,500 bonus. Many people in the private sector have had to suck it in and do without not only bonuses, but also pay bumps this year.
It’s been a banner year for state revenue, that’s for sure, but we hope lawmakers behave more like good stewards than Santa Clauses, which they have a propensity for when election time rolls around. Bankroll some of that surplus, lawmakers, and come up with a sensible compromise plan that reflects fiscal responsibility and accountability, not frivolity.
Do that, and we’ll give you a thumbs up. For the time being, once again we have to give you a mid-level thumb, neither point up, nor down.