Trentsie Williams won’t start her new job until Feb. 13, but we want to give her and the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce search committee a thumbs up.
As you read on today’s front page, Williams was unanimously chosen by the Chamber’s board to be the next president and CEO.
True, she doesn’t come to the job with an actual chamber exec background, but she’s been busy here in Greenwood working hard with and for nonprofits. Her role as chief financial officer at GLEAMNS points to her budgetary experience and, frankly, she won’t be the first CEO at the organization to come from a non-chamber background. And she’s well-versed in the organization’s activities and programs, and not just from the sidelines.
Add to that the fact that Williams comes to the job with Greenwood County knowledge and experience, and we think the search committee made a good choice.
So, start spreadin’ the news. She wants to be a part of it, Greenwood, Greenwood. And hey, no pressure with this thumbs up, Trentsie.
Some of our nearest and dearest readers get a thumbs up for recognizing the fact that this “libtard” newspaper hasn’t shied away one bit from President Biden’s woes. Yes, we are publishing the news wire stories about the classified documents he had as VP being unearthed, and in more than just one location.
Oh. Wait. They did not notice, apparently, and still want to toss all sorts of criticisms our way. So, we’ll just wave at them instead.
They probably won’t even notice today’s front-page story or today’s lead editorial cartoon by Andy Marlette. Marlette spared no ink in sticking it to President Trump, but it’s noteworthy that he’s not giving Biden a free pass. For that matter, neither is the Communist News Network. Oops. We mean CNN.
Funny, really, how some readers have been and yet are quick to lump us into the lib and fake news category, criticize us for not publishing right-only leaning opinions, but then they don’t acknowledge when faced with the fact that we really are more — dare we say it? — fair and balanced than fits the narrative they wish to cling to.
All that said, we do want to extend a thumbs down to however our country’s top-secret documents are handled. It seems not to matter one iota which letter comes after a POTUS or VP name, be it an “R” or a “D.” It just seems they can pack up boxes and head out. And nobody has a checklist? Really, you can’t even get too far down the road after a hotel stay and get away with taking the bathrobe or iron or TV or mini fridge.
Shouldn’t there be some sort of spreadsheet and a way of checking off and ensuring all classified and top-secret documents are collected and stowed where they need to be? Maybe now we know what Biden was doing in the basement of his home during the campaign, eh?
But seriously, walking out with sensitive documents ain’t quite the same as retiring from your job and leaving the office with your company-issued nameplate or some other office trinket that doesn’t really belong to you.