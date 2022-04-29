Man cannot live on bread alone.
Now, the way some people woof down the bread at Montague’s, the rolls at O’Charley’s and Red Lobster, the ... well, you get the picture. Bread does seem to be a mainstay part of mealtime for a good many of us, but it’s apparent we enjoy far more than just bread in and around Greenwood.
We’ve arrived at that conclusion based on what seems like a constant proliferation of eateries here. That includes a new donut shop — don’t be a ship in the night or day that passes by Shipley’s without trying it — pizza joints opening up new freestanding locations, new restaurants taking up digs in former restaurant and ice cream locations and more. There might even be some news in the coming days about another eatery, one that caters more to the breakfast crowd, opening in the vicinity of Uptown.
The old Panorama location off Lake Greenwood around Ninety Six is getting a makeover and will be Taps at the Panorama, a craft beer and eatery geared toward serving veterans. Pretty cool concept, and it’s not lost on us that Taps has its own military connection, albeit for funerals of service men and women.
Anyway, we know how folks around here enjoy a meal out perhaps more than they enjoy one prepared at home, so we extend a thumbs up — no, make that a hands up with fork in hand — to all this restaurant growth and activity.
We get jumped on for all sorts of things. We get it. Plenty of people want to be the publisher or editor of the paper. They don’t know how we do what we do, how many people it takes and so forth, but by golly they can tell us how to do it better or how we’re doing it wrong.
Funny thing is, some also think everything we do should be free. That’s a tough one for us to understand. We don’t eat free at any restaurants, we don’t drive off the car lot with a new car that either isn’t paid for or at least on a payment plan. Our cable/satellite/streaming isn’t free, nor are any of our streaming music services we enjoy. But for some reason, despite the need to pay staff to write and sell ads, despite the need to buy paper and ink, pay a monthly utility bill and the like, we’re supposed to give away what we produce.
One reader recently chastised us for charging for news while not alerting her to the fact a road was blocked. There was a detour for road repairs and/or repaving.
As annoying as road closures are, we should also be happy in most instances because it means some roads that are in desperate need of attention and repair are finally getting work done. We all seem to like to complain about lousy roads, bridges and railroad crossings and then complain again when inconvenienced by the work being done to fix them. Imagine trying to navigate roads, highways and bridges in Ukraine. Maybe you’d complain less.
But with all that said, we do wish the state Department of Transportation and CSX would be so kind as to send us information, maybe even with locator photos, about extensive road, bridge and rail crossing repairs. It’s on ongoing problem. We’d be happy to share with readers of our paper and certainly on our website when rather major closures and long-running repairs are being done. But we cannot read DOT’s minds, we cannot read CSX’s minds.
Even the City of Greenwood expressed its frustration Thursday about the CSX closure of the crossing at Cambridge and Seaboard avenues. Not even the city was alerted to the fact that a fairly heavily traveled intersection was due up for closing. We do like the fact that we can cross the Maxwell Avenue railroad tracks now without auto parts falling off. It’s so smooth a ride now that we suspect we could carry a four-tiered cake on our laps and not lose a layer.
But DOT and CSX, please let us know well in advance when you’re doing these projects. Drivers will still get frustrated, but at least they’ll know ahead of time for better planning of their drive times or figuring out alternate routes to take.
Just send the information to us at newsroom@indexjournal.com
You get a thumbs up for the repairs, a thumbs down for the lack of notification. Oh, and for making people blame us for something over which we have zero control.