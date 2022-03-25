Ah, yes. Another mood swing, Senator?
You spoke so highly of South Carolina’s J. Michelle Childs when her name was floated by President Biden as a potential Supreme Court nominee, but then went on the attack and constantly interrupted as nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson tried to answer your QAnon-esque questions.
In some ways, Lindsey Graham’s behavior during his interrogation — oops, questioning — of Jackson was reminiscent of how he went on a rabid attack of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump before turning into an adoring kitty in the president’s lap once he won the election.
It happened again when the senator seemed to grow a pair in holding Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and then shriveled up again. Not sure if there are meds for that, but certainly the mood swings can be addressed. Ask your doctor if Prozac is right for you.
Oh, and that’s a thumbs down for your grandstanding with your new best buddy, Texas Sen. Ted “I was just dropping the family off in Cancun, not running away from my freezing and powerless state” Cruz.
Oh, how we long for the days when John McCain kept you sane.
Hey, political candidates. This one’s for you. If you’re up to snuff on the rules of the road, then you are prepared to file your statements of economic interest with the State Ethics Commission next Wednesday.
These reports provide some transparency into your campaign’s finances and are mandated.
Of course, it might not really matter a whole lot if you do or do not abide by the law. As we reported in August, in a story done in collaboration with The Post and Courier of Charleston and other newspapers, 370 politicians owed a total of nearly $2.9 million in fines to the commission.
Those fines stemmed from mishandled paperwork, such as failing to file personal financial disclosures or missing campaign reporting deadlines. That documentation is used to keep campaigners and office-holders accountable.
Two rather hefty fine amounts were Lakelands-related.
As we reported in August:
— Christopher Lance Sheek, who ran for 8th Circuit Solicitor in 2004 and went on to be an assistant solicitor for the circuit from 2013-17, owes the commission $51,400.
— Alan Boatwright, who ran for Greenwood County Council in 2009, owes $17,951.35 to the ethics commission, according to its debtors list.
That does lead to the question of what good a statement of economic interest really is if people don’t ever pay what they owe, right?
Even if the law has more gums than teeth, it needs to be followed and those who choose an alternate path need to be called out. So again, candidates seeking office in upcoming elections, make the right choice and file your statements of economic interest by Wednesday. You’ll get more than a thumbs down if you don’t.